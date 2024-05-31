Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

187 alleged hate crimes reported in Toronto in 2024, almost half antisemitic: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 31, 2024 11:53 am
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘Normalization of hate’: B’nai Brith Canada reports dramatic rise in antisemitism'
‘Normalization of hate’: B’nai Brith Canada reports dramatic rise in antisemitism
WATCH ABOVE: 'Normalization of hate': B'nai Brith Canada reports dramatic rise in antisemitism – May 6, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto police say there have been close to 190 alleged hate crimes reported so far this year, nearly half of them antisemitic.

The update was provided at a meeting of the Toronto Police Service Board, where the force also presented hate crime statistics for 2023.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The report presented today says there was a 47 per cent increase in reported hate crimes last year compared with 2022.

It says there were 365 reported incidents in 2023, and 59 people were charged in relation to 61 incidents.

The document says more than a third of the incidents that led to charges took place after the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

It says the Jewish and LGBTQ+ communities were the most frequently victimized, followed by the Black and Muslim communities.

Story continues below advertisement

The report says mischief to property, assault and uttering threats were the most commonly reported hate crimes.

More on Crime
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices