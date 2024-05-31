Menu

Crime

Guelph man faces charges in a month-long human trafficking investigation: police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted May 31, 2024 11:46 am
1 min read
A man is facing charges in a month-long human trafficking investigation. View image in full screen
A man is facing charges in a month-long human trafficking investigation. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
A human trafficking investigation by Guelph police has led to an arrest.

Investigators say they have been keeping tabs for about a month on a man for who was allegedly involved with the trafficking and procuring of young females.

They say he was also receiving proceeds from human trafficking, and was threating and sexually assaulting the females who were being trafficked.

Investigators announced on Friday that a 37-year-old was picked up by police and is facing a number of charges.

He remains in custody and will have a bail hearing next June 7.

