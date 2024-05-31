Guelph man faces charges in a month-long human trafficking investigation: police

Send this page to someone via email

A human trafficking investigation by Guelph police has led to an arrest.

Investigators say they have been keeping tabs for about a month on a man for who was allegedly involved with the trafficking and procuring of young females.

They say he was also receiving proceeds from human trafficking, and was threating and sexually assaulting the females who were being trafficked.

Investigators announced on Friday that a 37-year-old was picked up by police and is facing a number of charges.

He remains in custody and will have a bail hearing next June 7.