Crime

‘Incendiary device’ thrown at Vancouver synagogue, federation says

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 31, 2024 10:30 am
1 min read
The Jewish Federation of Greater Vancouver says an "incendiary device" was thrown at the front doors of a synagogue and police are investigating. A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer's uniform in Vancouver, on Jan. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
The Jewish Federation of Greater Vancouver says an "incendiary device" was thrown at the front doors of a synagogue and police are investigating. A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer's uniform in Vancouver, on Jan. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck.
The Jewish Federation of Greater Vancouver says an “incendiary device” was thrown at the front doors of a synagogue in the city and police are investigating.

It says in a statement online that the incident occurred at the Schara Tzedeck synagogue on Oak Street at around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday and that damage was minor and no one was hurt.

The federation calls the alleged incident a “deliberate act of hate” and an “attempt to intimidate” the Jewish community.

It says the Vancouver Police Department and a fire inspector searched the building before declaring it safe to be reopened.

The federation says extra police patrols are being put in place at local Jewish institutions.

B.C. Premier David Eby confirmed the incident on social media.

“This disgusting act of antisemitism is reprehensible and has absolutely no place in BC,” he said.

“We stand with the Jewish community in BC & unequivocally condemn antisemitism & all forms of hatred.”

Global News has reached out to Vancouver Police for more information.

The incident comes after bullet holes were found at two Jewish schools in Montreal and Toronto in recent days.

— With files from Canadian Press

‘Vile act’: Trudeau, Ford condemn shooting at Toronto Jewish girls school
