‘Incendiary device’ thrown at Vancouver synagogue, federation says

The Jewish Federation of Greater Vancouver says an “incendiary device” was thrown at the front doors of a synagogue in the city and police are investigating.

It says in a statement online that the incident occurred at the Schara Tzedeck synagogue on Oak Street at around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday and that damage was minor and no one was hurt.

The federation calls the alleged incident a “deliberate act of hate” and an “attempt to intimidate” the Jewish community.

It says the Vancouver Police Department and a fire inspector searched the building before declaring it safe to be reopened.

The federation says extra police patrols are being put in place at local Jewish institutions.

B.C. Premier David Eby confirmed the incident on social media.

“This disgusting act of antisemitism is reprehensible and has absolutely no place in BC,” he said.

“We stand with the Jewish community in BC & unequivocally condemn antisemitism & all forms of hatred.”

Global News has reached out to Vancouver Police for more information.

The incident comes after bullet holes were found at two Jewish schools in Montreal and Toronto in recent days.

— With files from Canadian Press

At approximately 9:30 p.m. this evening, an incendiary device was thrown at the front doors of Schara Tzedeck synagogue on Oak Street. Thankfully, no one was injured and damage to the building was minor. We will be posting updates on our website at: https://t.co/5XuPmCifii pic.twitter.com/ta78XEHLJ7 — Jewish Federation of Greater Vancouver (@JewishVancouver) May 31, 2024