Man faces charges for late-night sexual assault in Hamilton gated community: police

A man is facing charges in connection with a brazen late-night sexual assault in a gated Hamilton community, police say.
Investigators said a woman in her 80s was attacked by a man when he entered a townhouse complex in Twenty Place, near Twenty Road and Upper James Street.
The victim was assaulted around 11 p.m. on May 9, with the suspect fleeing out the front door after the incident.
“This was particularly disturbing as this was an elderly female residing alone,” Insp. Andrea Torrie said at a news conference on Friday.
Torrie said the victim and her attacker did not know each other.
Detectives did not comment on the nature of the injuries the woman sustained, only saying threats “along the lines of death or serious bodily harm” were uttered.
Nelson Melo, 27, was arrested at his residence Thursday afternoon and charged with sexual assault, break and enter and uttering a threat, according to Torrie.
