Crime

Jury selection begins for men charged with conspiracy to commit murder during Coutts border blockade

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 31, 2024 8:36 am
1 min read
Jury selection is scheduled for two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at a 2022 border protest at Coutts, Alta. Weapons and ammunition seized by the RCMP are shown in a 2022 handout photo. View image in full screen
Jury selection is scheduled for two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at a 2022 border protest at Coutts, Alta. Weapons and ammunition seized by the RCMP are shown in a 2022 handout photo. Courtesy / Alberta RCMP
Jury selection is scheduled Friday for two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder during the 2022 border protest at Coutts, Alta.

Anthony Olienick and Chris Carbert were arrested after RCMP found a cache of guns, body armour and ammunition in trailers.

Mounties said at the time that they seized long guns, handguns, a machete, a large quantity of ammunition and body armour.

The two accused are also charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and mischief.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The blockade was part of protests held against COVID-19 vaccine mandates for truck drivers and broader pandemic health restrictions.

The protest at Coutts paralyzed the busy Canada-United States border crossing for more than two weeks.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

