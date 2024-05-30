Local documentarians focus on Penticton Search and Rescue team

A documentary is shining a light on the people behind Pentiction Search and Rescue (PENSAR), a team that works tirelessly when called upon.

Two local filmmakers, Cam MacArthur and Brandyn Steele have joined forces with producer, Noah M. Dorsey to create the documentary called The Call.

“Only when you need them in the worst situation are they getting called,” said Dorsey.

Dorsey says the documentary will help people understand the lengths that members of PENSAR go to to help the public.

Filming began last year and the team plans to follow PENSAR members Sterling-Rae King and Jesse MacDonald this year as they manage wildfires, floods, rescues and everything in between.

“I always found it interesting that these are unpaid volunteers and just wondering what kind of person it takes to drop everything and put themselves in danger at the drop of the hat,” said MacArthur.

MacDonald has been with PENSAR for seven years and holds many titles with the organization, including the public affairs officer, and is a board of directors member.

“Being a part of PENSAR is a balancing act,” said MacDonald.

“During the filming, I alluded to the fact that there really isn’t a balance to it I think it’s more of a triage between balance and work, family friends, everything, it kind of never ends, you kind of jam it all in and respond to everything you can and make everything worth it.”

King has been a member of PENSAR for five years and also holds many titles with the organization, including search team leader and winter water operations coordinator.

“I hope people see the amount of dedication it takes and the amount of time outside of normal life and normal hobbies that it takes to expand and be ready to respond,” said King.

“I hope the amount of effort everyone on our team puts in is showcased.”

What makes this documentary crew unique is one of their own doubles as a PENSAR volunteer himself, Steel has been a volunteer at PENSAR for five years.

“I get to take a step back from the team and see it in a new light, as we produce The Call,” said Steele.

“I am really getting to see a lot more from my team as to why they are so interested in volunteer search and rescue and the passion that drives everybody.”

While filming ‘The Call’, Dorsey and MacArthur have become honourary members of PENSAR and have undertaken hours of training to ensure they can film safely.

“Last year we got a little bit of a taste, following them on wildfire evacuations we were with them in Keremeos and a little bit of filming done in Kelowna as well, and this year we are gearing up to follow them anytime they get called,” said MacArthur.

“Coming up in a couple of weeks we have helicopter training, [Dorsey] and I, which should be super fun and we have been really grateful to have such a communicative team because they want us to have the access that will enable us to tell the best story.”

To put together this project, they have received some funding from the Telus STORYHIVE grant. However, they are looking for further funding to keep the project going as they prepare for what could be a busy fire season in the Okanagan.