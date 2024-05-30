Kelowna listed among top boat rental locations in Canada

Send this page to someone via email

One of the best ideas for living or vacationing in the Okanagan is getting out onto one of the region’s many lakes.

In fact, it’s such a popular item that Kelowna is ranked fourth among Canada’s top 10 boating locations.

That’s according to a new report based on boat rentals across the nation, which has Toronto ranked first and Vancouver at second. Placing third: The Montreal suburb of Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue.

5:53 Safe Boating Awareness Week May 18-24

“Kelowna is a prime boating location on Okanagan Lake’s eastern shore due to its warm lake waters and the surrounding Okanagan Valley,” reads the report from GetMyBoat.com.

Story continues below advertisement

“This area is beloved for its vineyards and wineries, and stunning landscapes that surround the region. Okanagan Lake is particularly popular with water sports enthusiasts, reinforced by the fact the most popular style of boat to rent here are wakeboats and bowriders, the ideal vessels for wakeboarding, waterskiing, tubing, and other fun activities.

“There are many waterfront restaurants on the lake, making Kelowna a prime location for a dock and dine experience, too.”

Though it is placed behind Canada’s three biggest cities, Kelowna apparently offers much cheaper pricing than its larger counterparts.

Toronto was listed as having an hourly rate of $259 and an average trip price of $753, while Vancouver was tagged at $295 and $1,031.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Kelowna’s cost were said to be $91 an hour with an average trip price of $493.

A note, though: Prices vary widely per business and per boat.

4:22 Transport Canada shares tips on boat safety

Below are the average hourly rates, trip prices and most popular style of boats for Canada’s top-10 boating locations.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto

Average hourly rate: $259

Average trip price: $753

Most popular style of boat: Yacht

Vancouver

Average hourly rate: $295

Average trip price: $1,031

Most popular style of boat: Yacht

Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue

Average hourly rate: $159

Average trip price: $490

Most popular style of boat: Yacht

Kelowna

Average hourly rate: $91

Average trip price: $493

Most popular style of boat: Wakeboat

Georgina, Ont.

Average hourly rate: $73

Average trip price: $330

Most popular style of boat: Pontoon

Mississauga, Ont.

Average hourly rate: $257

Average trip price: $709

Most popular style of boat: Yacht

Montreal

Average hourly rate: $162

Average trip price: $656

Most popular style of boat: Yacht

Etobicoke, Ont.

Average hourly rate: $134

Average trip price: $323

Most popular style of boat: Pontoon

Innisfil, Ont.

Average hourly rate: $73

Average trip price: $405

Most popular style of boat: Pontoon

Richmond, B.C.

Average hourly rate: $198

Average trip price: $866

Most popular style of boat: Yacht

1:41 Two women make B.C. tug boat history

As to why renting a boat is a good idea in the Okanagan, look no further than boat-only accessible areas, of which there are plenty.

Story continues below advertisement

“One of my favourite places is Ellison Provincial Park,” said Trent Redschlag of Okanagan Lake Boat Rentals. “You can pull up to a buoy and just float there.”

Other notable places Redschlag mentioned include Rattlesnake Island, “which is very cool and very scenic,” along with some waterfront restaurants and wineries with boat access.

Asked if he was surprised to see Kelowna ranked fourth, Redschlag said he wasn’t.

“I can’t say I am,” he said. “I grew up here and I think the Okanagan is No. 1 in my opinion.

“On Okanagan Lake, you can see multi-million-dollar homes and wineries. There’s also Okanagan Mountain Park, with its forestry and nature.

“You can hop lakes to Kal Lake, which is the bluest lake in the Okanagan and has great scenery as well. You can cruise there and cruise into Wood Lake.

“There’s a lot to see in the Okanagan.”