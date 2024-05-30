Kelowna listed among top boat rental locations in Canada

One of the best ideas for living or vacationing in the Okanagan is getting out onto one of the region’s many lakes.
In fact, it’s such a popular item that Kelowna is ranked fourth among Canada’s top 10 boating locations.
That’s according to a new report based on boat rentals across the nation, which has Toronto ranked first and Vancouver at second. Placing third: The Montreal suburb of Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue.
“Kelowna is a prime boating location on Okanagan Lake’s eastern shore due to its warm lake waters and the surrounding Okanagan Valley,” reads the report from GetMyBoat.com.
“This area is beloved for its vineyards and wineries, and stunning landscapes that surround the region. Okanagan Lake is particularly popular with water sports enthusiasts, reinforced by the fact the most popular style of boat to rent here are wakeboats and bowriders, the ideal vessels for wakeboarding, waterskiing, tubing, and other fun activities.
“There are many waterfront restaurants on the lake, making Kelowna a prime location for a dock and dine experience, too.”
Though it is placed behind Canada’s three biggest cities, Kelowna apparently offers much cheaper pricing than its larger counterparts.
Toronto was listed as having an hourly rate of $259 and an average trip price of $753, while Vancouver was tagged at $295 and $1,031.
Kelowna’s cost were said to be $91 an hour with an average trip price of $493.
A note, though: Prices vary widely per business and per boat.
Below are the average hourly rates, trip prices and most popular style of boats for Canada’s top-10 boating locations.
Toronto
- Average hourly rate: $259
- Average trip price: $753
- Most popular style of boat: Yacht
Vancouver
- Average hourly rate: $295
- Average trip price: $1,031
- Most popular style of boat: Yacht
Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue
- Average hourly rate: $159
- Average trip price: $490
- Most popular style of boat: Yacht
Kelowna
- Average hourly rate: $91
- Average trip price: $493
- Most popular style of boat: Wakeboat
Georgina, Ont.
- Average hourly rate: $73
- Average trip price: $330
- Most popular style of boat: Pontoon
Mississauga, Ont.
- Average hourly rate: $257
- Average trip price: $709
- Most popular style of boat: Yacht
Montreal
- Average hourly rate: $162
- Average trip price: $656
- Most popular style of boat: Yacht
Etobicoke, Ont.
- Average hourly rate: $134
- Average trip price: $323
- Most popular style of boat: Pontoon
Innisfil, Ont.
- Average hourly rate: $73
- Average trip price: $405
- Most popular style of boat: Pontoon
Richmond, B.C.
- Average hourly rate: $198
- Average trip price: $866
- Most popular style of boat: Yacht
As to why renting a boat is a good idea in the Okanagan, look no further than boat-only accessible areas, of which there are plenty.
“One of my favourite places is Ellison Provincial Park,” said Trent Redschlag of Okanagan Lake Boat Rentals. “You can pull up to a buoy and just float there.”
Other notable places Redschlag mentioned include Rattlesnake Island, “which is very cool and very scenic,” along with some waterfront restaurants and wineries with boat access.
Asked if he was surprised to see Kelowna ranked fourth, Redschlag said he wasn’t.
“I can’t say I am,” he said. “I grew up here and I think the Okanagan is No. 1 in my opinion.
“On Okanagan Lake, you can see multi-million-dollar homes and wineries. There’s also Okanagan Mountain Park, with its forestry and nature.
“You can hop lakes to Kal Lake, which is the bluest lake in the Okanagan and has great scenery as well. You can cruise there and cruise into Wood Lake.
“There’s a lot to see in the Okanagan.”
