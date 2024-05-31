Programs for seniors in Guelph to be enhanced thanks to federal funding

Send this page to someone via email

Federal funding is going towards seniors programs in Guelph, Ont.

MP Lloyd Longfield announced on Thursday that seven community projects will share in a total of $125,503 from the New Horizons Seniors Program.

Longfield said in a news release that the projects will help seniors stay active, informed and socially connected to their community.

City of Guelph Community Growth Project will have gardening workshops along with horticultural therapy to promote healthy living and reduce social isolation.

New equipment and upgrades will be purchased for the activity room at Oxford Stone Lodge that will allow them to offer offer social gathering events for seniors in a welcoming environment.

Guelph Community Health Centre will have a program called Creative Conversations, a Season at Shelldale Farm Park that will see seniors participate in cooking and gardening workshops, to socialize, connect to the community, and to prevent social isolation.

Golden Gatherings is a program with the Guelph Chinese Canadian Cultural Group that can help seniors participate in physical exercise, art, and dance sessions, and to host celebration events to help seniors engage with the community and prevent social isolation.

The senior’s gardening program at Kindle Communities Organization will help seniors from the Onward Willow community stay active and provide opportunities for engagement and social connections.

The Guelph Lawn Bowling Club will purchase high-visibility bowls, jacks and mobility aids to provide an enhanced experience for seniors in lawn bowling activities.

And the Guelph Tool Library’s Living Better on Less for Seniors program will be offering a hybrid program which will be in-person and/or online for participants, as well as offering a remote program which will be presented to an audience in different communities.

Longfield said the funding was awarded through the most recent call for proposals for community-based projects through the New Horizons for Seniors Program.