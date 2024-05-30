SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Meet Mama Stanley, the passionate Edmonton Oilers fan

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted May 30, 2024 2:34 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Meet Mama Stanley, the passionate Edmonton Oilers fan'
Meet Mama Stanley, the passionate Edmonton Oilers fan
Morgan Black joined Edmonton grandma Mary Loewen as she got ready to see the process of becoming "Mama Stanley."
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

You’ve probably seen a woman dressed up as the Stanley Cup at Edmonton Oilers games, but how much work goes into becoming “Mama Stanley?”

Every game day, Edmonton grandma Mary Loewen covers her skin in silver paint and dons a shiny wig held in place with what she estimates is 200 bobby pins, before putting on her outfit: two sequin silver blazers, opera-length satin gloves and a bedazzled Stanley Cup top hat that she said took six hours to make.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“To get it on, it’s 30 minutes. To get it off is longer — probably about an hour, with all this stuff,” Loewen said, gesturing to her elaborate outfit.

Trending Now

To say she stands out in a crowd is an understatement: Loewen estimates she’s posed for about 10,000 photos with other fans and is often spotted in crowd shots outside Rogers Place during the hockey game broadcast.

Story continues below advertisement

See the video above to watch the process.

Curator Recommendations
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices