Meet Mama Stanley, the passionate Edmonton Oilers fan

Send this page to someone via email

You’ve probably seen a woman dressed up as the Stanley Cup at Edmonton Oilers games, but how much work goes into becoming “Mama Stanley?”

Every game day, Edmonton grandma Mary Loewen covers her skin in silver paint and dons a shiny wig held in place with what she estimates is 200 bobby pins, before putting on her outfit: two sequin silver blazers, opera-length satin gloves and a bedazzled Stanley Cup top hat that she said took six hours to make.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“To get it on, it’s 30 minutes. To get it off is longer — probably about an hour, with all this stuff,” Loewen said, gesturing to her elaborate outfit.

To say she stands out in a crowd is an understatement: Loewen estimates she’s posed for about 10,000 photos with other fans and is often spotted in crowd shots outside Rogers Place during the hockey game broadcast.

Story continues below advertisement

See the video above to watch the process.