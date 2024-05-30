Menu

Health

B.C. launches pilot program to improve kidney transplant outcomes

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 30, 2024 5:02 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. kidney donor and transplant recipient reunite one year later'
B.C. kidney donor and transplant recipient reunite one year later
One year after they entered the race of a lifetime together, two Vancouver-area men are marking their milestone anniversary with a 5-K run and a message they hope will change the lives of others awaiting the gift of life. Catherine Urquhart reports. – Feb 19, 2021
Patients in B.C. waiting for kidney transplants may benefit from a new pilot program being launched in the province.

B.C. has been selected as the test bed for a genomics project to improve kidney transplant outcomes across Canada in partnership with Canadian Blood Services.

“Our research is introducing a new form of precision medicine for transplant patients that could ultimately reduce the need for subsequent organ transplants,” Dr. Paul Keown, the lead researcher for the B.C.-based project said in a statement.

“By reducing the risk of immune response through epitope-matching, we can give organ transplant patients the best chance at long-standing organ health with fewer complications.”

Matching of the human leukocyte antigen at the epitope level, meaning that part of an antigen can offer a more precise assessment of compatibility with a donor kidney, research has shown.

When the immune system detects foreign HLA or epitopes, such as those from a donor organ, it launches an attack. This immune response can be particularly dangerous for organ transplant patients, as it may lead to organ rejection, organ failure, the need for another transplant and potentially death. By focusing on epitope matching, researchers hope to significantly reduce the risk of organ rejection, a major complication that can lead to graft failure and the need for lifelong immunosuppressive therapy.

Click to play video: 'B.C. doctor shares concerns about kidney transplant challenges'
B.C. doctor shares concerns about kidney transplant challenges
Trending Now

“By integrating genomics and precision medicine, we are setting a new standard in transplant care,” Dr. Federica Di Palma, Chief Scientific Officer and Vice President of Research and Innovation, Genome BC. said in a statement. “Advanced epitope-matching techniques allow us to tailor treatments to each patient’s unique genetic profile, significantly reducing the risk of organ rejection. This project is a testament to the critical role of multidisciplinary collaboration in advancing medical innovation and enhancing patient care.”

This project will be a world first for epitope-based matching program for kidney transplants.

When implemented across Canada, researchers conservatively estimate it could save the health system $100 million per year through preventing hospitalization, premature graft loss and death.

