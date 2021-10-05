Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 5 2021 9:04pm
01:23

B.C. woman receives two kidney transplants in 40 years

A Vancouver woman is sharing her story about how she received a new kidney from her son.
But as Catherine Urqhart reports, this comes four decades after her first transplant from another family donor.

