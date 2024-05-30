Crossfield school employee charged with child porn offences: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A 43-year-old educational assistant from Crossfield, Alta., was arrested and charged Wednesday after a “complex, six-month long” sexual interference investigation, RCMP said.

Thijs Gordon Vogelzang, 43, of Crossfield, has been charged with sexual interference, possession of child pornography and making child pornography.

The accused was remanded into custody and is set to appear next in court on Thursday.

Airdrie RCMP did not release details about the investigation but are asking anyone with information about this case to contact them at 403-945-7267.

In a statement, Rocky View Schools (RVS) said it was only made aware a staff member was being investigated by RCMP when they were arrested on Wednesday.

“We can confirm Vogelzang has been employed with RVS for two years as a learning assistant at W.H. Croxford High School in the 2022/23 school year and was a learning assistant at W.G. Murdoch High School in Crossfield at the time of his arrest,” the school district said.

View image in full screen W.G. Murdoch School in Crossfield, Alta., on May 30, 2024. Craig Momney/Global News

RVS said it’s fully cooperating with the RCMP investigation and the accused has been fired.

“The safety and wellbeing of our students is at the centre of everything we do. Our focus during this challenging situation is on ensuring our students have our caring support. School-based and divisional supports will be available for students at W.G. Murdoch High School and at W.H. Croxford High School for as long as they may need them,” the district said, adding staff can also access employee support if needed.

“RVS takes these charges very seriously and will be working closely with schools to support them through this situation.”

In a letter to parents, the Rocky View School Division said a W.G. Murdoch School staff member was arrested Wednesday morning by the RCMP outside the school.

The school district said it couldn’t provide more information because a criminal investigation is now taking place.

“We wanted to inform you the situation is being taken seriously and is being addressed,” the letter said.

Crossfield is about 40 kilometres north of Calgary.