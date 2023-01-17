RCMP charge educational assistant with sexual interference, child luring

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Beaverlodge, Alta., have charged a 21-year-old educational assistant for crimes linked to a sexual interference report from October.

RCMP said they “received a report of sexually explicit photos being distributed” by Maddison Peterson. She was arrested on Jan. 14 and charged with sexual interference, luring a child, invitation to sexual touching, sexual assault, and making sexually explicitly material available to a child.

More than one victim has been identified by police.

Police say Peterson was working as an educational assistant at the Hythe Regional School, a K to 9 school in the Peace Wapiti School Division, at the time of the offenses.

Police also believe there may be other victims and ask anyone who is a victim or who has any information to contact Beaverlodge RCMP at 780-345-2485.

Peterson has been released on condition and will appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on Feb. 6.

Beaverlodge is located about 40 kilometres west of Grande Prairie, near the B.C. border.