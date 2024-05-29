Sherwood Park principal faces additional charge of sexual assault

Send this page to someone via email

After revealing that a Sherwood Park principal had been charged with sexual assault on May 14, RCMP said another adult accuser came forward.

Strathcona County RCMP said they received a report on Feb. 2 of sexual assault involving a school principal. An investigation determined there was one adult female victim, RCMP said.

RCMP said on May 3, Amit Mali, 42, of Sherwood Park was charged with three counts of sexual assault and one count of criminal harassment.

On Wednesday, RCMP said “an additional adult female” came forward to officers disclosing that she had also been assaulted.

An investigation followed and Mali was arrested again and charged with one additional count of sexual assault, RCMP said.

He was taken into custody. His next court appearance was scheduled for Wednesday.

RCMP are again encouraging any other potential victims or anyone with any information related to this case to call the Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741.

Elk Island Public Schools previously told Global News it was made aware of the complaint against an employee from Sherwood Heights Junior High in February and that the employee was put on leave and no longer employed by the district.

Support for victims of sexual assault can be accessed in Alberta through the Alberta one-line for sexual violence online or by calling 1-866-403-8000.

— with files from Caley Gibson, Global News