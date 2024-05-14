Menu

Crime

Sherwood Park principal charged with sexual assault

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted May 14, 2024 4:32 pm
1 min read
File: RCMP Cruiser
File: RCMP Cruiser. Global News
A 42-year-old Sherwood Park school principal has been charged with sexual assault.

In a news release Tuesday, Strathcona County RCMP said they received a report on Feb. 2 of sexual assault involving a school principal. An investigation determined there was one adult female victim, RCMP said.

RCMP said on May 3, Amit Mali, 42, of Sherwood Park was charged with three counts of sexual assault and one count of criminal harassment.

In a statement, Elk Island Public Schools said it was made aware of the complaint in February, against an employee from Sherwood Heights Junior High. The employee was placed on leave and is no longer employed by EIPS, the school district said.

EIPS said it was made aware on Tuesday that the employee had been formally charged.

“Senior leaders and trustees are very distressed about the incident as the safety of the entire school community is of paramount importance to Elk Island Public Schools,” the division said in a statement. “The division cooperated fully with the official investigation but because the matter is now before the courts, we are unable to provide further comment.”

Mali was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on May 29.

“We understand that this news may be distressing for members of our community,” the RCMP said. “For some, it may evoke painful memories of past experiences. If you have been a victim of sexual assault, we urge you to seek support.”

Support for victims of sexual assault can be accessed in Alberta through the Alberta one-line for sexual violence online or by calling 1-866-403-8000.

