Crime

Winnipeg police arrest teen for assault that left 13-year-old girl in critical condition

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 30, 2024 11:55 am
1 min read
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News
A 15-year-old girl has been arrested in connection with an incident last month that left another teen in critical condition after what Winnipeg police say was an unprovoked attack.

On April 14, police were called to the area of Ness Avenue and Madison Street, just west of Polo Park, where a 13-year-old victim was allegedly being punched and kicked by a group of youths.

Police said one of the teens was assaulting the girl while the others encouraged her and recorded the attack on their phones.

Click to play video: 'Series of serious crimes committed by Winnipeg youths in care, police say'
Series of serious crimes committed by Winnipeg youths in care, police say

The 13-year-old was left unconscious with serious injuries, and her backpack was stolen during the attack. She was rushed to hospital in critical condition, and later upgraded to stable.

Police said the suspect and victim knew each other, and had been in the area together when the attack occurred.

The suspect was arrested Tuesday at a home on Machray Avenue and is in custody facing charges of robbery and aggravated assault.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police tackle spate of violent youth crime'
Winnipeg police tackle spate of violent youth crime
