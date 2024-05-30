Menu

Crime

Peterborough officer deploys stun gun after being shoved into mailboxes: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 30, 2024 10:27 am
1 min read
Peterborough police say an officer deployed their stun gun to assist in the arrest of an armed robbery suspect. View image in full screen
Peterborough police say an officer deployed their stun gun to assist in the arrest of a man who was resisting being escorted out of a building early May 30, 2024. File / Global News
A Peterborough, Ont., police officer deployed a stun gun on a man after he resisted leaving a residence early Thursday, police say.

The Peterborough Police Service says around 12:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of an unwanted man at a residence who did not live there. Officers found the man and attempted to escort him out of the building.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

However, police allege the man resisted and shoved one of the officers into a bank of mailboxes.

Police say the man continued to resist, prompting one officer to deploy their conducted energy weapon to take the man into custody.

The 49-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer and failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

Story continues below advertisement

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later Thursday.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

