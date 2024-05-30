Peterborough officer deploys stun gun after being shoved into mailboxes: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough, Ont., police officer deployed a stun gun on a man after he resisted leaving a residence early Thursday, police say.

The Peterborough Police Service says around 12:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of an unwanted man at a residence who did not live there. Officers found the man and attempted to escort him out of the building.

However, police allege the man resisted and shoved one of the officers into a bank of mailboxes.

Police say the man continued to resist, prompting one officer to deploy their conducted energy weapon to take the man into custody.

The 49-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer and failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later Thursday.