Peterborough officer draws stun gun to arrest break-in suspect

Police drew a stun gun to assist in the arrest of a break-in suspect in Peterborough, Ont., early Sunday.
The Peterborough Police Service says just before 1 a.m., officers responded to a report of an unwanted man in a vacant and condemned building.
Officers searched the building and found a man in the washroom.
Police say an officer had their conducted energy weapon drawn and the man was taken into custody without incident.
A 30-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with breaking into and entering a place to commit an indictable offence and failure to comply with a probation order.
The accused is currently bound by a probation order with a condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.
The accused was held in custody and appeared in weekend and statutory holiday court on Sunday.
