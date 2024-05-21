Peterborough officer draws stun gun to arrest break-in suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Police drew a stun gun to assist in the arrest of a break-in suspect in Peterborough, Ont., early Sunday.

The Peterborough Police Service says just before 1 a.m., officers responded to a report of an unwanted man in a vacant and condemned building.

Officers searched the building and found a man in the washroom.

Police say an officer had their conducted energy weapon drawn and the man was taken into custody without incident.

A 30-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with breaking into and entering a place to commit an indictable offence and failure to comply with a probation order.

The accused is currently bound by a probation order with a condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

The accused was held in custody and appeared in weekend and statutory holiday court on Sunday.