Crime

Peterborough officer draws stun gun to arrest break-in suspect

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 21, 2024 1:39 pm
Peterborough police drew their conducted energy weapon but did not deploy it to assist in the arrest of a suspect on May 19, 2024.
Peterborough police drew their conducted energy weapon but did not deploy it to assist in the arrest of a suspect on May 19, 2024. File / Global News
Police drew a stun gun to assist in the arrest of a break-in suspect in Peterborough, Ont., early Sunday.

The Peterborough Police Service says just before 1 a.m., officers responded to a report of an unwanted man in a vacant and condemned building.

Officers searched the building and found a man in the washroom.

Police say an officer had their conducted energy weapon drawn and the man was taken into custody without incident.

A 30-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with breaking into and entering a place to commit an indictable offence and failure to comply with a probation order.

The accused is currently bound by a probation order with a condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

The accused was held in custody and appeared in weekend and statutory holiday court on Sunday.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

