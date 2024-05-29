52-year-old man taken to hospital after stabbing in downtown Kitchener

See more sharing options

A 52-year-old man is in hospital after being stabbed in downtown Kitchener on Wednesday night, according to Waterloo regional police.

They say officers were dispatched to the area around Victoria and Weber streets shortly after 9 p.m. after the incident was reported.

Police say officers found a 52-year-old man who had been assaulted and stabbed. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they believe the stabbing was “a targeted incident.”