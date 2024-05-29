Longboarders to gather for Knox Mountain Downhill this weekend

This month, Knox Mountain Drive in Kelowna, B.C., will be closed to traffic for a second time.
Longboarders from around the region will gather for the annual Knox Mountain Downhill June 1-2.
The event sees speed enthusiasts carve down the twisty road on their modified skateboards. Last year, more than 60 participants entered the event.
Organizers say road closures and parking restrictions will be in place around Knox Mountain throughout the weekend to accommodate the event.
The Kelowna Longboard Alliance and the Kamloops Longboard Club co-host the event, to foster the sport of downhill skateboarding in B.C.’s Interior.
Earlier this month, the Knox Mountain Hill Climb saw road closures on May 18-19.
This weekend, the lower 1.5 kilometres of Knox Mountain Drive will be closed to vehicle traffic starting on Saturday at 7 a.m.
“During this time, pedestrians are permitted to enter the area to watch the event from designated spectator areas,” the City of Kelowna said.
“Hikers are also permitted to access area trails including the Apex Trail when the downhill course is not in use by participants or shuttle vehicles.
“Event volunteers will be stationed on-site to ensure safe passage of pedestrians and hikers throughout the event area.”
More information about the event is available online.
