Longboarders to gather for Knox Mountain Downhill this weekend

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

This month, Knox Mountain Drive in Kelowna, B.C., will be closed to traffic for a second time.

Longboarders from around the region will gather for the annual Knox Mountain Downhill June 1-2.

The event sees speed enthusiasts carve down the twisty road on their modified skateboards. Last year, more than 60 participants entered the event.

1:11 Longboarding in Kelowna, B.C.

Organizers say road closures and parking restrictions will be in place around Knox Mountain throughout the weekend to accommodate the event.

Story continues below advertisement

The Kelowna Longboard Alliance and the Kamloops Longboard Club co-host the event, to foster the sport of downhill skateboarding in B.C.’s Interior.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Earlier this month, the Knox Mountain Hill Climb saw road closures on May 18-19.

This weekend, the lower 1.5 kilometres of Knox Mountain Drive will be closed to vehicle traffic starting on Saturday at 7 a.m.

“During this time, pedestrians are permitted to enter the area to watch the event from designated spectator areas,” the City of Kelowna said.

1:59 Calgary man who survived childhood cancer and multiple strokes tells story of longboarding across Canada

“Hikers are also permitted to access area trails including the Apex Trail when the downhill course is not in use by participants or shuttle vehicles.

“Event volunteers will be stationed on-site to ensure safe passage of pedestrians and hikers throughout the event area.”

Story continues below advertisement

More information about the event is available online.