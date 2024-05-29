Westlock man arrested for sexual assault against a minor

Send this page to someone via email

Westlock RCMP arrested a 51-year-old man after a sexual assault was reported against a minor.

The man, whose name is not being revealed to avoid possibly identifying the victim, has been charged with sexual assault, sexual exploitation of a young person, invitation to sexual touching, sexual interference and luring a child.

In a news release, Mounties said the case was reported to police on May 7 and involves multiple incidents that they say took place between 2018 and 2022.

Members arrested a suspect on May 15. He is set to appear at the Alberta Court of Justice in Westlock, Alta., on June 12.

He was released on conditions that police say he has since breached. Charges will be considered pending further investigation.

RCMP said there may also be other victims, and note that it is never too late to report a crime to police.

“These types of crimes, particularly those that take advantage of a position of trust or power with a vulnerable victim, are especially heinous and unacceptable,” said Staff Sgt. Jeff Shen of the Westlock RCMP.

“We encourage anyone who is, or has been, a victim of sexual assault to come forth, be it to police or to a trusted person unrelated to the abuser. We will always make sure that you are heard and will take every investigation seriously. No one should feel like they are alone in this.”

Anyone affected by these incidents can contact their local victim services unit if they need support or help.