Saskatoon assault has police searching for suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police are looking for a suspect after a woman was assaulted Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Avenue G North around 1:30 p.m. to an assault in progress.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police said the suspect fled by the time officers arrived. They said the woman had non-life-threatening injuries and that she and the suspect did not know each other.

The Saskatoon Police Service said the suspect is described as a six-foot-two man in his late 20s or early 30s, weighing roughly 160-170 pounds. Officers said he was also carrying a vacuum at the time.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information are asked to call police at 306-975-8300.