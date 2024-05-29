Saskatoon assault has police searching for suspect

Saskatoon police are looking for a suspect after a woman was assaulted Tuesday afternoon.
Officers were called to the 1400 block of Avenue G North around 1:30 p.m. to an assault in progress.
Police said the suspect fled by the time officers arrived. They said the woman had non-life-threatening injuries and that she and the suspect did not know each other.
The Saskatoon Police Service said the suspect is described as a six-foot-two man in his late 20s or early 30s, weighing roughly 160-170 pounds. Officers said he was also carrying a vacuum at the time.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information are asked to call police at 306-975-8300.
