Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Saskatoon assault has police searching for suspect

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted May 29, 2024 2:21 pm
1 min read
A woman was assaulted in Saskatoon Tuesday afternoon.
A woman was assaulted in Saskatoon Tuesday afternoon. Dayne Winter / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Saskatoon police are looking for a suspect after a woman was assaulted Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Avenue G North around 1:30 p.m. to an assault in progress.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police said the suspect fled by the time officers arrived. They said the woman had non-life-threatening injuries and that she and the suspect did not know each other.

The Saskatoon Police Service said the suspect is described as a six-foot-two man in his late 20s or early 30s, weighing roughly 160-170 pounds. Officers said he was also carrying a vacuum at the time.

Trending Now

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information are asked to call police at 306-975-8300.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices