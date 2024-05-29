Menu

Crime

Ontario man flees two-vehicle crash to make tee time, police say

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted May 29, 2024 12:03 pm
1 min read
Guelph police say a man is facing charges after fleeing a crash to avoid missing his tee time.

On Tuesday afternoon, officers responded to a collision involving two SUVs in the area of Victoria and York Road.

Investigators said a Hyundai had left a parking lot and crossed three lanes before hitting with a Toyota, causing it to collide with a pole.

The driver wasn’t hurt as a result.

Officers used dash cam footage as well as witness account to identify the accused’s vehicle, tracing the licence plate back to his mother’s address.

Officers went to her house, and she told officers her son was golfing.

Police were able to find the damaged SUV at the parking lot of a golf course in the city’s south end.

Story continues below advertisement

A 28-year-old has been charged and has court date in Guelph on July 12.

