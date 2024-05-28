RCMP looking for suspect in connection with Surrey stabbing

RCMP are on the lookout for the suspect in a stabbing in Surrey, B.C., city centre on Sunday morning.
In a media release, police said they were called to City Parkway near 102 Avene around 7 a.m.
A female victim was taken to hospital but is expected to survive.
“There were several people in the area at the time this stabbing occurred and police believe someone may have witnessed the incident,” Surrey RCMP Cpl. Sarbjit Sangha said.
“It appears that there was an interaction that took place between the suspect male and the female victim prior to the assault,” she added.
Police are looking for a bald man in his 30s who is about six feet tall. He was wearing a black jacket, black pants, a black backpack, and a purple umbrella.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.
