Winnipeg community centres receive grant funds for renovations

Send this page to someone via email

A handful of community centres around Winnipeg are receiving funding for renovations.

River Osborne Community Centre is one of 11 city-owned centres that will be getting a portion of over $800,000 for repairs, upgrades, safety improvements and more.

The funding comes out of Winnipeg’s Community Centre Renovation Grant program that started in 2012.

Andrew Davis, general manager of the River Osborne Community Centre said the $100,000 it received will be used for a new gym floor.

“The gymnasium here is kind of our lifeblood. It’s what makes us our revenue and allows us to continue on,” he said, adding the current one is 35 years old and “starting to lift up in many spots.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

He said pickle-ballers, volleyball players and other athletes that frequent the centre are looking forward to the change.

Story continues below advertisement

“We really appreciate the fact that we’re going to get this grant, get a brand-new floor, and carry on,” Davis said.

Bill Jost, a vice-president for the General Council of Community Centres, said the funds will help different centres in different ways.

“The Community Centre Renovation Grant has helped centres improve efficiency through the replacement of windows and doors, (and) new lighting. Others have improved their safety with outdoor lighting, security cameras, and improving their programmable space,” he said.

Mayor Scott Gillingham said the other centres to receive funding include Assiniboia West, Bord-Aire, Bronx Park, Garden City, Linden Woods, Lord Roberts, Norquay, South Winnipeg’s Waverley site, St. Norbert, and Whyte Ridge.

“We know that every community centre is a place full of stories, of historic events, of communities coming together, of kids learning to play a sport, of fellowship, and community members supporting one another,” he said.

“Our community centres are more than just buildings. They are the very heart of our neighbourhoods, places where residents of all ages come together to learn, to play, and to connect,” he added.