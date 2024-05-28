Menu

Canada

Okanagan town put on precautionary boil water advisory

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted May 28, 2024 5:23 pm
1 min read
Peachland is on a boil water advisory. View image in full screen
Peachland is on a boil water advisory. Global News
The entirety of the town of Peachland is under a boil water advisory in the aftermath of a water main break.

“Due to the depressurization of the trunk main, a precautionary boil water advisory is being issued for the entire community of Peachland,” district staff said in a statement.

“This notice will remain in effect until two negative bacteriological samples are returned.”

The district closed Turner Avenue between Princeton Avenue and Gillam Crescent Monday to allow crews safe access for investigation and repair of the broken line.

To ensure the water is safe to drink, people are being warned to cook or brush their teeth with water brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute.

For further details, contact the public works department at 240-767-2647.

