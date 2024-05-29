Grayson Murray death ‘incredibly sad,’ Rory McIlroy says as RBC Canadian Open looms

Send this page to someone via email

The following article contains references to suicide. Please read at your own discretion.

One of the world’s best golfers is speaking out ahead of the RBC Canadian Open following the death of a fellow PGA Tour player.

Rory McIlroy spoke to reporters Wednesday during a news conference for the annual tournament, which begins Thursday at the Hamilton Golf and Country Club.

McIlroy’s comments come after Grayson Murray, 30, died by suicide last Saturday morning, just one day after he withdrew from a PGA tournament citing health reasons.

“Incredibly sad. We’re all thinking of Grayson’s family and hope they’re doing OK,” the two-time Canadian Open winner said.

“Everyone has to remember out here we go out and do things that a lot of people can’t, but at the end of the day, we’re still human beings.”

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Grayson Murray poses with the Sony Open championship trophy after victory on the first play-off hole during the final round play at the Waialae Country Club on January 14, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Murray, a two-time PGA Tour champion, was open about his struggles with mental health and alcoholism.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“Life wasn’t always easy for Grayson, and although he took his own life, we know he rests peacefully now,” Eric and Terry Murray wrote of their son’s death in a statement shared by the PGA Tour on Monday.

“Please respect our privacy as we work through this incredible tragedy, and please honor Grayson by being kind to one another. If that becomes his legacy, we could ask for nothing else.”

Last week, Murray played in the Charles Schwab Cup Challenge. He shot 68 in the opening round and was five over in the next round when he withdrew, citing an illness. The next day he was found dead.

Murray won twice on the PGA Tour; at a news conference in January, he described his first ever tour win at 22 the “best thing and worst thing that ever happened to me,” and said he would drink during tournaments because he felt “invincible.”

Story continues below advertisement

After this early career high, Grayson encountered road bumps on the PGA circuit. In 2021, he was suspended by the PGA for an alcohol-related incident at a hotel bar in Hawaii.

Players are wearing red and black ribbons on Sunday at the @CSChallengeFW to honor Grayson Murray. Murray wore the colors of his hometown Carolina Hurricanes, when competing on Sundays. His family requested that ribbons with the same colors be worn Sunday. ❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/zS3V0pwW0N — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 26, 2024

Murray briefly lost his PGA Tour card for the 2023 season over poor performance, however, he regained eligibility shortly after following two tournament wins on the Korn Ferry Tour – the developmental tour for the PGA.

In January this year, Murray won the Sony Open in a triumphant return to the circuit, marking his second PGA Tour win.

“It’s not easy,” Murray said immediately after winning.

“I wanted to give up a lot of times. Give up on myself. Give up on the game of golf. Give up on life, at times.”

Story continues below advertisement

News of his death shocked the golfing world.

“The PGA TOUR is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones,” PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement.

“I reached out to Grayson’s parents to offer our deepest condolences, and during that conversation, they asked that we continue with tournament play. They were adamant that Grayson would want us to do so. As difficult as it will be, we want to respect their wishes.”

— with files from Kathryn Mannie

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

For a directory of support services in your area, visit the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention.

Learn more about how to help someone in crisis.