Crime

B.C. man charged after U.S. tip over alleged child exploitation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 28, 2024 2:54 pm
1 min read
A B.C. man is facing charges related to child exploitation after a tip from U.S. authorities. View image in full screen
A B.C. man is facing charges related to child exploitation after a tip from U.S. authorities. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)
Police in British Columbia say a man from Vancouver Island has been arrested and charged with child exploitation offences following a tip from American authorities.

RCMP said in a statement that the B.C. Integrated Child Exploitation Unit received information from U.S. Homeland Security Investigations last September about a suspect who was allegedly exploiting children using a social media application.

The Mounties say they identified a suspect in Langford, B.C., just outside Victoria, who allegedly lured three girls and exploited them by creating child sexual abuse materials that he posted online.

They say officers executed a search warrant in January at a home in Langford, where they arrested a 31-year-old man from the area.

RCMP said the BC Prosecution Service has now approved seven charges, including two counts of child luring and one count each of possessing, accessing and making or publishing child pornography.

They say the man has been released on a number of conditions, including those governing his access to the internet and children under the age of 16.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

