Semi-truck driver, passenger die in crash on Highway 1 near Sorrento

A two-vehicle crash on Highway 1 near Sorrento, B.C., has claimed two lives.

RCMP said in a press release that on Monday at 11:45 p.m., a semi-trailer travelling east failed to make a right turn, resulting in it flipping over on its side in the oncoming lane.

“Unable to stop in time, an oncoming semi-truck, traveling west collided with it,” Cpl. James Grandy said.

“Sadly, both the driver and passenger of the flipped semi-truck passed away at the scene. The driver of the oncoming truck suffered minor injuries.”

The investigation is ongoing.

If you witnessed this collision or have dashcam video related to the incident, you are asked to call the Chase RCMP at 250-679-3221.