City of Winnipeg kicks off annual road construction season

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeggers are about to start seeing a lot more orange vests and big rigs out on the road.

The City of Winnipeg has officially announced the beginning of its annual road construction season. It said there is $138.3 million in the budget for repairing 150 lane kilometres of local and regional streets, and active transportation infrastructure like new bike lanes.

It said another $7.2 million will be used solely for new active transportation infrastructure.

All projects have been tendered and will start very soon if they haven’t already, the city said.

“I thank residents for their patience and cooperation during construction season,” Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham said.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“Some of the key projects included this year will be work on the St. Vital bridge — that work continues with $13 million this year — rehabilitation of the Pembina Highway bridges over the La Salle River, and the construction of a new bridge on Creek Bend Road over the Seine River.”

Story continues below advertisement

Several major routes, including Inkster Boulevard, Abinojii Mikanah, Grant Avenue, McGregor Street and Dugald Road, will also be under construction.

“As construction picks up, we encourage drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians alike to check our lane closures app and plan ahead for any required detours. Residents can also download and use Waze to find the fastest route,” the city said.

More information on where road construction will be happening, can be found on the city’s website.