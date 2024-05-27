Menu

Canada

Former Saskatchewan highways minister Joe Hargrave to step away from politics

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted May 27, 2024 1:24 pm
1 min read
Joe Hargrave, MLA for Prince Albert, speaks to reporters following the speech from the throne in at the legislative building in Regina, Wednesday, October 25, 2017. View image in full screen
Joe Hargrave, MLA for Prince Albert, speaks to reporters following the speech from the throne in at the legislative building in Regina, Wednesday, October 25, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor
Prince Albert Carlton MLA Joe Hargrave will not be running in the upcoming provincial election.

“My family and I have given this a lot of consideration and have decided I just can’t commit to another four years as MLA,” Hargrave said.

“I want to thank my family, friends and most importantly, the constituents of Prince Albert Carlton for your support over the past eight years,” Hargrave said. “it has been an honour to serve you with Premier Moe and all my caucus colleagues.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Hargrave was first elected in the 2016 provincial election. He has previously served as deputy Speaker and chair of the committee of the whole, minister of highways, minister responsible for Saskatchewan Water Security Agency, minister responsible for SaskEnergy and SaskTel, and vice-chair of the SaskBuilds Corporation board.

He was the minister of Crown Investments Corporation, minister responsible for Saskatchewan Opportunities Corporation, minister responsible for STC, minister responsible for SGI, chair of the Crown Investments Corporation board and vice-chair of Public Sector Bargaining.

He currently serves as minister of SaskBuilds and procurement and minister responsible for the GTH and Provincial Archives of Saskatchewan.

Over the next few weeks, a new candidate will be announced.

The Saskatchewan Party currently has 48 candidates nominated for the upcoming election, of which 28 are incumbent MLAs seeking re-election and 20 are new candidates.

