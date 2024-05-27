Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 arrested after drugs seized at short-term rental in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 27, 2024 12:44 pm
1 min read
Police in Peterborough, Ont., seized drugs and cash and arrested two men as part of an investigation on May 24, 2024. View image in full screen
Police in Peterborough, Ont., seized drugs and cash and arrested two men as part of an investigation on May 24, 2024. Peterborough Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two men from the GTA face drug trafficking charges following an investigation by police in Peterborough, Ont.,

As part of the investigation by the Peterborough Police Service’s drug unit, investigators on May 24 executed a search warrant at a short-term rental residence on Stewart Street.

There they seized 128 grams of cocaine, drug paraphernalia and nearly $14,000 in cash.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

A 30-year-old Mississaugua, Ont., man and a 31-year-old Markham, Ont., were arrested and each charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

They were both held in custody and appeared in weekend and statutory holiday (WASH) court in Peterborough on Saturday.

Police also determined the Markham man was connected to the seizure of drugs at another short-term rental residence on April 20. During a search of the property, police seized 63.46 grams of fentanyl, 412.5 grams of cocaine, 104.46 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia

Story continues below advertisement

He was charged with three more counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices