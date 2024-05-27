2 arrested after drugs seized at short-term rental in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

Two men from the GTA face drug trafficking charges following an investigation by police in Peterborough, Ont.,

As part of the investigation by the Peterborough Police Service’s drug unit, investigators on May 24 executed a search warrant at a short-term rental residence on Stewart Street.

There they seized 128 grams of cocaine, drug paraphernalia and nearly $14,000 in cash.

A 30-year-old Mississaugua, Ont., man and a 31-year-old Markham, Ont., were arrested and each charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

They were both held in custody and appeared in weekend and statutory holiday (WASH) court in Peterborough on Saturday.

Police also determined the Markham man was connected to the seizure of drugs at another short-term rental residence on April 20. During a search of the property, police seized 63.46 grams of fentanyl, 412.5 grams of cocaine, 104.46 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia

He was charged with three more counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.