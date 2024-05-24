Suspect arrested for November 2023 shooting, January assault in Peterborough, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A Niagara, Ont., man has been arrested in connection to a shooting last fall and an assault earlier this year, both in Peterborough, Ont.

Peterborough police say on Nov. 24, 2023, a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound and other injuries was dropped off at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre. He was later taken to a Toronto-area hospital.

Later that same day, a second 28-year-old man was taken to hospital with undisclosed injuries.

At the time the investigation led to one arrest at a residence in the area of George St. North and Perry Street. Police said they were looking for another suspect.

Then on Jan. 9, officers responded to a man with a serious head injury at a residence. He was taken to hospital before being transferred to a trauma centre in Kingston. A suspect was identified in the assault.

Police say their four-month investigation led to a search warrant being executed at a residence in Thorold, Ont., and the arrest of a man for both incidents.

In connection to the Nov. 24 incident, a 25-year-old Niagara man charged with aggravated assault, unauthorized possession of a firearm, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

In connection the Jan. 9 incident, he was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough for both incidents on Friday.

The Peterborough Police Service thanked the Niagara Regional Police Investigative Services Unit and Tactical Team for their assistance.