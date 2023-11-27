2 injured — one with gunshot wound — dropped off at Peterborough hospital: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Peterborough, Ont., arrested one man and are looking for two other suspects after two people were dropped off at the hospital — one with a gunshot wound — on Friday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 3:10 p.m., officers were informed a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound and other injuries was dropped off at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre. The individual was later transported to a Toronto-area hospital.

Police say later that day, another 28-year-old victim was taken to hospital with injuries.

The incident occurred at a residence in the area of George Street North and Perry Street, investigators learned. Police executed a search warrant and one person was taken into custody.

A 45-year-old man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

He was held in custody and made a court appearance in Peterborough on Saturday.

“It is believed that the incident was targeted. No other details are available at this time,” police said.

Police provided no description of the suspects other than to say two men fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information can call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8744 or online at stopcrimehere.ca.

