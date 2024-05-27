Dallas Stars’ DJ apologizes for trolling Edmonton Oilers with ‘La Bamba’ following Game 2 loss

Send this page to someone via email

The DJ at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, is apologizing after trolling the Oilers by playing La Bamba following Edmonton’s loss to the Stars on Saturday night.

The DJ played the Los Lobos song as the Oilers were leaving the ice following a 3-1 loss in Game 2 of the Western Conference final.

La Bamba is the Oilers’ victory song, which is played after every win at Rogers Place. The song has special meaning to the team and its fans, with ties to the Oilers late locker room attendant Joey Moss and the late Ben Stelter, a six-year-old Oilers superfan who lost his battle with cancer in 2022.

Oilers fans were quick to call out the DJ and make him aware of the significance of the song.

On Sunday, Dallas Stars’ DJ Jonathon (Shippy) Shipman took to social media to apologize. He said playing the opposing team’s win song after a loss is something he does to poke fun at the team.

“I’m sorry, Oilers fans. If I knew what I know now about the significance of La Bamba to your franchise and fan base, I certainly would not have played it,” he wrote on his X account @ShippySpins.

“I thought it was just a happy, fun win song. Thank you to all the Oilers fans who have been so understanding. Much love!”

The DJ said he also made a donation to the Ben Stelter Foundation, and encouraged other Stars fans to do the same.

A spokesperson for the Ben Stelter Foundation said Monday morning that the organization had received about $1,000 in donations from Dallas, with donations ranging from $5 to $500.

Stelter passed away in 2022 after a two-year battle with an aggressive type of brain cancer cancer called glioblastoma. He captured the hearts of the Oilers players, organization and fans. Stelter lovingly became known for his enthusiastic “Play La Bamba, Baby!” phrase.

Moss died in 2020 at the age of 57. He was a beloved member of the Edmonton Oilers organization for decades. La Bamba was one of Moss’s favourite songs.

The Oilers-Stars series is tied at one game a piece and returns to Edmonton on Monday night. The puck drops between the Oilers and Stars just after 6:30 p.m. MT.