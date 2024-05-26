Menu

Canada

Quebec Liberals wrap party convention, say CAQ government ‘not trustworthy’

By Matilda Cerone Global News
Posted May 26, 2024 11:16 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Quebec Liberals wrap party convention, call the CAQ government ‘the worst in the province’s modern history’'
Quebec Liberals wrap party convention, call the CAQ government ‘the worst in the province’s modern history’
The Quebec Liberal Party convention wrapped up its weekend-long even on Sunday after two days of discussions focused on the province's economy. Matilda Cerone reports on what the Liberals think of the current provincial government.
The Quebec Liberal Party is condemning the CAQ government for the current state of the province’s finances and public wellbeing.

At the QLP convention, interim leader Marc Tanguay called François Legault “the worst premier in modern Quebec history,” adding that the latter and his government are not trustworthy.

According to Tanguay, the CAQ government failed its population by losing control of public finances, and by being “absolutely unable to provide Quebecers with the right public services.”

The interim leader further distanced himself and his party from the current government by touting its commitment to inclusivity. “The Quebec Liberal Party will defend all Quebecers,” he said. “No matter their origins, their culture or the language they speak at home: because they are all first class citizens.”

The two-day convention brought 400 people together at a hotel in Bromont. Party leaders and members focused on the economy, claiming to be financially rigorous. “We care deeply about the economy and fiscal responsibility,” said QLP president Rafael Primeau-Ferraro, adding that the party “wants Quebec to be a leader in the Canadian federation.”

The convention took place as the party continues to be without an official leader. The leadership race will only begin in January of 2025, with a leader to be selected in June. Tanguay believes that the process will be beneficial to their run in the 2026 elections, saying “a leadership race is a very good and important occasion for the party to communicate with the public.”

To spread the interest shown at the convention to more Quebecers, the party will hold five national debates across the province during the race.

