Hamilton Tiger-Cats open CFL preseason with loss to Ottawa Redblacks

Fans of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats got their first glimpse of the 2024 squad Saturday afternoon as the team hosted the Ottawa Redblacks in their first game of the Canadian Football League‘s exhibition season.

Ottawa bested the Ticats 31-22, highlighted by a 91-yard touchdown by Devonte Dedmon on a punt return in the first quarter that put the visitors ahead 14-3.

Bo Levi Mitchell started at quarterback for Hamilton and completed 10 of his 16 pass attempts for 139 yards and a 35-yard touchdown to receiver Shemar Bridges. The rookie receiver ended his day with four receptions for a team-high 60 yards.

Poetry in motion. 🏈 Shemar Bridges get his first TD as Ticat!@Ticats | #CFL Watch on CFL+! pic.twitter.com/e08lwQli6e — CFL (@CFL) May 25, 2024

QB Taylor Powell replaced Mitchell just before halftime and went 7-for-14 for 68 yards while third-string pivot Kevin Thomson completed five of 12 pass attempts for 52 yards, including a 22-yard TD to receiver Dev Holmes.

Ticats kicker Marc Liegghio had a strong game, converting all three of his field goal attempts.

Defensively for Hamilton, defensive tackle Trevon Mason made three tackles, one quarterback sack, a tackle for loss and a pass knockdown. Defensive back David Vereen had Hamilton’s only other sack.

In his first game for Ottawa, quarterback Dru Brown went 4-for-6 for 26 yards in what was a short day for the Redblacks’ projected starter.

Hamilton will play their final game of the preseason on May 31 when they face the Toronto Argonauts at the University of Guelph.

The Ticats open the regular season June 7 in Calgary.