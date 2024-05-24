Edmonton youth gets new lease on life with all-terrain wheelchair

Send this page to someone via email

An Edmonton youth who suffered a spinal cord injury now has the chance to regain some of the freedom he once had thanks to a new wheelchair.

Tanner Leslie, 12, lost his ability to walk when he and his family were involved in a head-on vehicle collision in July 2023 west of Revelstoke, Alta.

Everyone in their car survived, but Tanner experienced the brunt of the injuries, losing all feeling from the waist down.

But with the help of the Shine Foundation, which aims to empower young Canadians living with severe physical disabilities, they found a way for him to continue being a kid.

“This is something that we wouldn’t have been able to do on our own,” said Carly Dinan, Tanner’s mom.

“We didn’t know what our options were, so they gave us some ideas.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Ontario-based organization came up with the “not a wheelchair rig,” an electric all-terrain chair that Tanner can steer with his arms to access territory normally inaccessible with his manual wheelchair.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Tanner said he’s excited that the rig will remove more barriers, adding he has already restored some of the freedom he once experienced before the accident.

“It’s very easy,” Tanner said. “It’s not (much) of an arm workout.”

Carly Dinan remembers crying when Tanner tried for the first time in front of their house.

“He had the biggest smile on his face,” she said.

“Just watching him … brought a lot of peace, so it was super exciting.”

Thanks to his new chair, Carly said the family will get to fully experience summer this year. They didn’t get to do so last year because everybody was lined up in a hospital bed.

It’s going to play a positive role in his new reality, she said.

Tiffany Houston, CEO of the Shine Foundation, said the organization is focused on changing lives for the better.

In this case, it’s Tanner’s new rig.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s giving them an opportunity to really look at a new trajectory into their future,” she said.

“It’s … helping them build confidence and independence and optimism, and it boosts their mental health.”

As a self-described thrill-seeker, he’s hoping to take it out for a rip at a farm one day.

“I like feeling the rush,” he said.