Autopsy confirms St. Albert junior high school student was fatally stabbed

An autopsy done by the Edmonton medical examiner Friday confirmed a 15-year-old boy who was attacked Tuesday night died from a stab wound and his death was homicide.

Edmonton police said the teen was found with “serious, life-threatening injuries” in an area in Edmonton’s outskirts — near 137th Avenue and 184th Street — at 9:30 p.m. on May 21.

Global News has learned the 15-year-old boy who died is Broden Radomske, a Grade 9 student at Lorne Akins Junior High School in St. Albert, Alta.

“Despite lifesaving efforts by officers and paramedics, the youth succumbed to his injuries on scene,” police said.

Global News has also learned the teen was walking with his mother when he was attacked.

“This is a tragic loss that has impacted the whole community, and our hearts go out to the victim’s family, friends, classmates and others who have been affected by the senseless death of a young person,” said EPS homicide Staff Sgt. Colin Leathem. “We want to reassure the community that the suspect has been apprehended and there is no risk to public safety.”

Keith James Landry, 40, was taken into custody shortly after the incident and has been charged with second-degree murder.

He is known to police, EPS said. It’s believed he also knew the victim.

View image in full screen Broden Radomske’s name carved into a tree near where the 15-year-old St. Albert teen was killed on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. Global News

Kristine Mathisen told Global News on Thursday that her children were good friends with Radomske.

“It was a very difficult conversation,” Mathisen recalled. “Incredible young man and a great friend.

“(He was) fun-loving, … extremely active, … (and had a) heart of gold.”

She said she will also remember him for “eating every snack I ever had in the house.”

“It will never be the same,” Mathisen said. “Broden will never be forgotten… He’s loving and deserving and he should still be here.”

With files from Phil Heidenreich, Global News