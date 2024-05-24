Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police officer assaulted on bus while making arrest: Kelowna RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 24, 2024 2:23 pm
1 min read
File photo of an RCMP vehicle in Kelowna, B.C. View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP vehicle in Kelowna, B.C. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A police officer was assaulted, Kelowna RCMP allege, while trying to arrest someone on Thursday evening.

According to the Mounties, police boarded a bus along the 200 block of Rutland Road North following a report of a possible weapon being displayed amongst a group of individuals.

“As an officer attempted to arrest one of the individuals, she was assaulted and suffered minor injuries,” Kelowna RCMP said.

Click to play video: 'Charges laid in Vancouver attack on nursing mother'
Charges laid in Vancouver attack on nursing mother
Trending Now

“The assault resulted in a large police presence around the bus before the individual was placed in handcuffs and transported to cells.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the officer who was assaulted remained on duty.

RCMP also said if you have dashcam, surveillance or cellphone video of the incident, between 6:15 and 7 p.m., you’re asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP detachment at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 20024-27587.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices