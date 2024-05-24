Police officer assaulted on bus while making arrest: Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A police officer was assaulted, Kelowna RCMP allege, while trying to arrest someone on Thursday evening.

According to the Mounties, police boarded a bus along the 200 block of Rutland Road North following a report of a possible weapon being displayed amongst a group of individuals.

“As an officer attempted to arrest one of the individuals, she was assaulted and suffered minor injuries,” Kelowna RCMP said.

“The assault resulted in a large police presence around the bus before the individual was placed in handcuffs and transported to cells.”

Police say the officer who was assaulted remained on duty.

RCMP also said if you have dashcam, surveillance or cellphone video of the incident, between 6:15 and 7 p.m., you’re asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP detachment at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 20024-27587.