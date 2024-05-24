Woman dead after truck, motorcycle collide in St. Catharines: police

See more sharing options

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in St. Catharines, Ont., on Thursday afternoon.

Niagara police say a Toyota Tundra truck and motorcycle crashed around 2:30 p.m. at St Paul Street West and Third Street Louth.

Investigators revealed the truck was southbound on Third, while the motorcycle was travelling eastbound on St. Paul before colliding in the intersection.

A 60-year-old woman on the bike was thrown during the crash and subsequently rushed to hospital by paramedics when emergency crews arrived at the scene.

She would die in hospital, according to a police spokesperson.

Detectives say a 60-year-old man was operating the grey Tundra.

An investigation into the crash is continuing.