Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Woman dead after truck, motorcycle collide in St. Catharines: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 24, 2024 8:40 am
1 min read
Niagara Regional Police say a motorcycle rider died after a crash in the west end of St. Catharines on Thursday. View image in full screen
Niagara Regional Police say a motorcycle rider died after a crash in the west end of St. Catharines on Thursday. Don Mitchell / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in St. Catharines, Ont., on Thursday afternoon.

Niagara police say a Toyota Tundra truck and motorcycle crashed around 2:30 p.m. at St Paul Street West and Third Street Louth.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Investigators revealed the truck was southbound on Third, while the motorcycle was travelling eastbound on St. Paul before colliding in the intersection.

A 60-year-old woman on the bike was thrown during the crash and subsequently rushed to hospital by paramedics when emergency crews arrived at the scene.

Trending Now

She would die in hospital, according to a police spokesperson.

Detectives say a 60-year-old man was operating the grey Tundra.

An investigation into the crash is continuing.

Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices