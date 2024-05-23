Sask. NDP search for answers on MLA Jeremy Harrison gun allegations

After allegations against Saskatchewan MLA Jeremy Harrison were raised by the legislative speaker last week, the NDP are calling for answers.

Harrison has not spoken about the allegations since they first came to light a week ago.

“There are so many unanswered questions about what the Speaker shared on the last day of the sitting,” Conway said. “Jeremy Harrison could clear the air by facing the media, but instead he’s hiding from reporters. We’re trying to get the information Saskatchewan people are looking for.”

On Thursday, Opposition ethics and democracy critic Meara Conway wrote to the sergeant-at-arms, chief firearms officer and the Legislative District Security Unit, seeking answers to the unanswered questions surrounding the Speaker’s allegation that Harrison brought a gun into the Legislative Building.

“A lot of people are rightly concerned that Premier Moe’s most trusted officials may have been more focused on bullying the Speaker than fixing the very serious problems keeping Saskatchewan people up at night,” Conway went on to say.

“It’s one scandal after another. People are sick and tired of the Sask. Party soap opera.”

Last week, Speaker Randy Weekes made several allegations about the behaviour of a number of Sask. Party MLAs, primarily focusing on Harrison.

In addition to allegations of bullying and harassment, MLA Harrison was said to have brought a long gun and sought permission to carry a handgun in the Legislative Assembly:

“His desire to get permission to carry a handgun in the Legislative Assembly is particularly disturbing,” Weekes said during his statement.

“Another incident reported by a former special constable was when the Government House Leader flaunted the rules concerning weapons when he brought a hunting rifle into the Legislative Building.”

Moe had called the allegations “unequivocally false,” in a recent interview, and said the way in which the allegations were brought forward was disappointing to see.

At an event Thursday, Moe was asked further about the allegations.

“I’m honestly just a little bit bewildered with respect to how this came to be,” Moe said. He went on to discuss if the Speaker had issues with things occurring, why were they not brought forward to sergeant-at-arms, legislative security, caucus chairs or himself.

“There’s law enforcement entities that are providing protection of people that visit the Legislative Assembly, some of which report to the speaker, some of which report up through the ministry. If they had a report and decided that they should be having a look at something that would be their prerogative, as it would be the prerogative of the RCMP or the legislative or any municipal police force.

“I really don’t have a lot more comment beyond that.”

When Moe was previously asked about the allegations that Harrison wanted to bring a firearm into the legislature, Moe said he didn’t understand why Harrison would want to.

“I don’t see a reason for it, I don’t see the reason why someone would want to bring a firearm into the building,” Moe said, adding there are guns already inside the legislative building for security purposes.

“The security personnel carry firearms and sergeant-at-arms has at times carried a firearm as well, so there is ample security in the building.”