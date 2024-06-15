Construction almost complete on new B.C. bridge in wake of 2021 flooding

See more sharing options

A new bridge replacing a culvert washed out by catastrophic flooding in November 2021 is close to opening.

Located in B.C.’s Interior, the three-lane bridge is located along the Trans-Canada Highway, around 20 km south of Lytton, near Falls Creek.

The Ministry of Transportation says the bridge should be open for the July long weekend and will feature an Indigenous name: CəX̣ ʷ Cixʷ (pronounced Check-Chow).

1:42 More money announced by province for flood mitigation strategy

The ministry says the naming was done in collaboration with all local communities.

“The renaming underscores the province’s commitment to building safe, resilient infrastructure while honouring the cultural significance of the land to First Nation and local communities,” said the ministry.

Motorists can expect short delays for the next two weeks or so while crews finish construction.