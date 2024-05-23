Former Global Calgary anchor Gord Gillies being honoured with MRU Doctor of Laws degree

Send this page to someone via email

Former Global Calgary news anchor Gord Gillies is being presented with an honourary Doctor of Laws degree from Mount Royal University.

Gillies is one of six prominent Albertans being recognized with honourary Doctor of Laws degree during spring convocation ceremonies next month.

“MRU’s Honorary Doctors of Laws are, first and foremost, leaders and builders who have given back to their communities,” MRU acting President Dr. Chad London said in announcing the names of the recipients.

The university said Gillies is being recognized for his work in news media, as anchor at Global News Calgary and host of CHQR News.

View image in full screen Long time former Global Calgary and CHQR radio host Gord Gillies is being given an honourary Doctor of Laws degree by Calgary’s Mount Royal University. Global News

Born and raised in Calgary, Gillies attended Humber College’s radio broadcasting program in Toronto.

He worked in communities across Canada, including Salmon Arm, B.C., Windsor, Ont., Kelowna, B.C. and Kamloops, B.C., before returning to his hometown.

Gillies’ time at Global Calgary lasted 25 years before moving over to 770 CHQR in August 2017 to host The Morning News. He retired from broadcasting in 2019.

Gillies is a familiar face on the university campus as his wife, Kandi, worked in MRU’s wellness services for many years, and his son, Liam, attended the university until his sudden passing in 2020.

In a news release announcing the names of the honourary degree recipients, the university described Gillies as “an advocate for compassion for people who struggle with addictions and depression, Gillies also encourages those who are suffering from deep grief, especially men, to seek counselling.”

Gillies called it “a wonderful and humbling surprise” and said he is “absolutely thrilled to be connected with such a great institution that has been a big part of this Calgary boy’s life.”

Five other prominent Albertans will also be presented with an honourary Doctor of Laws degree from MRU. They include:

Eleanor Chiu, the chief financial officer of Trico Group, who is described as a fervent advocate for community-building and social entrepreneurship, having made significant, lasting impacts within her community.

Wayne Chiu, founder of Trico Group, who has leveraged his prominent position in the business community to champion social entrepreneurship, economic development, business innovation and lifelong, accessible learning.

Charles Osuji is described as one of Canada’s most recognized and decorated legal entrepreneurs who established the largest and fastest-growing Black-owned law firm in Canada, developing a firm with diversity across languages, generations and cultures. At the age of 37, he will be one of the youngest recipients of MRU’s honourary Doctor of Laws degree.

Roy Bear Chief or Oom ka pisi (Big Coyote), a social worker, residential school survivor, Siksika Nation elder, “Espoom tah” (helper) and former elder-in-residence at Mount Royal University who uses his own story of resilience and perseverance to help make a difference in the lives of others and works to promote the importance of Blackfoot language and culture.

The Honourable Ron Ghitter CM, a lawyer, businessman, provincial politician and Canadian senator who is being recognized for his lifelong commitment to human rights advocacy, including introducing Alberta’s first human rights legislation while he served in the legislature under the Peter Lougheed administration.

“The recipients have achieved great things in their fields and it is our honour to recognize their outstanding service, extraordinary standard of excellence in their work and contributions towards the betterment of society,” London said.

The university’s convocation ceremonies will take place from June 12th to 14th.