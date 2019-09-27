Calgary broadcaster Gord Gillies retires

A longtime Calgary broadcaster is hanging up his microphone.

Gord Gillies, host of The Morning News with Gord Gillies and Sue Deyell and former Global Calgary news anchor, retired on Friday after a 38-year career in radio and television.

“I have had the most amazing career, far surpassing anything I could have imagined,” Gillies said Monday.

Gillies said he is going to be joining his wife, Kandi, in retirement. She retired in January.

“It’s time for me to join her.”

Born and raised in Calgary, Alta., Gillies attended Humber College’s radio broadcasting program in Toronto. He worked in communities across Canada, including Salmon Arm, B.C., Windsor, Ont., Kelowna, B.C. and Kamloops, B.C., before returning to his hometown.

Gillies covered events like the 1988 Olympics and the 2013 Calgary floods, interviewed seven prime ministers and even flew a Tutor jet with the Snowbirds during his career. Gillies also donated his time to numerous local charities and charitable events, including the Calgary White Hat Awards — a recipient himself in 2019.

Global Calgary anchor Linda Olsen counts Gillies as a large influence on her career, first when Olsen was a broadcasting student, later working in the same newsroom with Gillies and eventually alongside him as evening news anchor.

“He is always focused on making the whole team look their best,” Olsen said.

“For someone so admired, professional and accomplished, he is not at all focused on ego. He doesn’t want attention he just wants to do his job and share great stories with Calgarians.”

Gillies’ time on Global Calgary lasted 25 years before moving over to 770 CHQR in September 2017 to host The Morning News.

“Gord’s news and interviewing skills are only seconded by his deep and abiding connection to Calgary and the many great things he’s involved in with countless community initiatives,” John Vos, director of talk and talent at 770 CHQR, said.

“It’s been a real pleasure to have him as part of my radio team. The loyal radio audience is going to miss hearing his voice every morning.”