Crime

Man arrested after allegedly chucking rocks and concrete at cars in Kitchener: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 23, 2024 1:31 pm
1 min read
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
A Cambridge man was arrested on Wednesday after a number of cars were damaged in a parking lot in Kitchener on Wednesday morning, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say officers were dispatched to the area after a number of people called about a man damaging vehicles in lots in the area.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The suspect was said to have been chucking rocks and pieces of concrete at the vehicles.

Police did not provide an estimate but did say that “several vehicles sustained major damage as a result of the incident.”

Trending Now

A short time later, officers tracked down the accused at a nearby business. Police say he has been charged with seven counts of mischief under $5,000.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

