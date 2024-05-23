Menu

Weather

Okanagan weather: Showers, thunderstorms, 20-degree heat in forecast

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted May 23, 2024 2:17 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Global Okanagan Weather: May 22, 2024'
Global Okanagan Weather: May 22, 2024
Meteorologist Peter Quinlan has the Okanagan's complete weather forecast for Wednesday, May 22, 2024.
A chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms, along with 20-degree heat, is in the Okanagan forecast for Thursday.

Slightly more settled conditions will arrive Friday, with afternoon temperatures clambering toward the 20s with a chance of sprinkles late in the day.

A risk of a shower will slide through under mostly cloudy skies on Saturday, with the mercury dipping into the teens in the afternoon.

Temperatures should return to the upper teens or low 20s to wrap up the last weekend of May on Sunday, albeit under increasing clouds.

The last week of May will see a return to 20-degree heat under a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of showers at times.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather
For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

