Okanagan weather: Showers, thunderstorms, 20-degree heat in forecast

A chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms, along with 20-degree heat, is in the Okanagan forecast for Thursday.

Slightly more settled conditions will arrive Friday, with afternoon temperatures clambering toward the 20s with a chance of sprinkles late in the day.

A risk of a shower will slide through under mostly cloudy skies on Saturday, with the mercury dipping into the teens in the afternoon.

Temperatures should return to the upper teens or low 20s to wrap up the last weekend of May on Sunday, albeit under increasing clouds.

The last week of May will see a return to 20-degree heat under a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of showers at times.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

