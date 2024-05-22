Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Imperial Oil starts production at new project using lower-emissions technology

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 22, 2024 12:37 pm
1 min read
The Imperial Oil logo at the company's annual meeting in Calgary on April 28, 2017. View image in full screen
The Imperial Oil logo at the company's annual meeting in Calgary on April 28, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Imperial Oil Ltd. says it has started production at its new Grand Rapids oilsands project located at its Cold Lake operating site.

The Calgary-based company, which is majority owned by U.S. giant ExxonMobil, says the project will use a mixture of steam and chemical solvents to recover the bitumen that is too deep underground to be extracted via mining.

While all of the existing facilities at Imperial’s Cold Lake oilsands operation use steam instead of mining, the Grand Rapids expansion is the first to make use of solvents as well.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The use of solvents reduces the amount of steam heat required to get the sticky, tar-like bitumen moving so that it can be extracted. Imperial estimates the process will produce 40 per cent fewer greenhouse gas emissions than the existing methods it uses at Cold Lake.

Imperial says it will ramp up production at Grand Rapids in the coming months to achieve full rates of 15,000 barrels of oil per day.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada’s oilsands industry is under pressure to reduce its emissions profile. While oilsands companies have been able to reduce the greenhouse gas intensity of their product per barrel through the use of technology and efficiency improvements, the industry’s overall emissions footprint is rising due to increased production.

Click to play video: 'Huge amount of oilsands emissions may go unreported each year: study'
Huge amount of oilsands emissions may go unreported each year: study
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices