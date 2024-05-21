Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Motorcycle crash on holiday Monday claimed life of rider: Kelowna RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 21, 2024 7:01 pm
1 min read
File photo of an RCMP vehicle in Kelowna, B.C. View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP vehicle in Kelowna, B.C.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A fatal crash on Highway 33 snarled traffic in Kelowna on holiday Monday.

The single-vehicle incident, which involved a motorcycle, happened just west of Pyman Road at around 11 a.m.

Multiple emergency vehicles were called to the scene, and, despite efforts from bystanders and paramedics, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Click to play video: 'Motorcycle Safety Month'
Motorcycle Safety Month
Trending Now

Police say the rider, a 56-year-old man, was travelling southbound before crossing the median and crashing into a ditch along the 4200 block of Highway 33.

Story continues below advertisement

The road was temporarily closed in both directions for several hours before being eventually reopened.

Police say they have concluded their investigation and that the BC Coroners Service has taken over.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices