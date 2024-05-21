Motorcycle crash on holiday Monday claimed life of rider: Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A fatal crash on Highway 33 snarled traffic in Kelowna on holiday Monday.

The single-vehicle incident, which involved a motorcycle, happened just west of Pyman Road at around 11 a.m.

Multiple emergency vehicles were called to the scene, and, despite efforts from bystanders and paramedics, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the rider, a 56-year-old man, was travelling southbound before crossing the median and crashing into a ditch along the 4200 block of Highway 33.

The road was temporarily closed in both directions for several hours before being eventually reopened.

Police say they have concluded their investigation and that the BC Coroners Service has taken over.