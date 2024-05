See more sharing options

A motorcycle crash on Highway 33 on Monday brought traffic to a standstill.

The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. Monday west of Pyman Road.

Multiple emergency vehicles were at the scene of what appeared to be a single-vehicle crash.

Officials have yet to comment on what happened, but witnesses said they saw crews working on the motorcyclist for some time.

📡#BCHwy33 Reports of a vehicle incident that has the highway closed in both directions west of Pyman Rd. Crews en route. Drive with caution in the area and expect major delays. #Kelowna #Okanagan — DriveBC (@DriveBC) May 20, 2024

Major delays are expected, according to DriveBC.